Gov. Andy Beshear has announced the reappointed of McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman to a four-year term on the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority.
Bartleman has served on the authority representing the Kentucky Association of Counties since 2019. In 2020, he was elected secretary, a position he continues to hold.
The authority’s primary purpose is to facilitate the construction, financing, operation, and oversight of major multi-state highway projects, such as interstate bridges over the Ohio River.
The authority was instrumental in overseeing the construction and renovation of bridges in Louisville that cross the Ohio into Indiana. It continues to monitor and oversee the financing of the project
In the future, the authority may be tasked with planning other major projects for which state and federal funding is not available, such as the I-69 bridge over the Ohio River between Henderson and Evansville.
“It is important for western Kentucky to have a voice on state boards, commissions and authorities so that the needs and interest of western Kentucky can be heard in Frankfort,” said Bartleman.
The authority is chaired by Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
Other authority appointments announced by the governor: Marcie Mathews. of Frankfort. replaces Rebecca Swansburg, whose term has expired; Thomas Guidugli, mayor of Newport, who replaces Steve Austin, whose term has expired; Jack Whitfield, of Madisonville, who serves as Hopkins County judge-executive, replacing Harry Berry; and Leslie Combs, of Pikeville, replacing avid Dickerson, whose term has expired.
