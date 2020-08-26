McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman is doing his best to bring local concerns to national ears in hopes of effecting local change.
The local official was appointed to a leadership position on the National Association of Counties (NACo) in late July, becoming one of six vice chairmen of the 36-member Justice and Public Safety Steering panel.
Bartleman, a second-term commissioner and former Paducah Sun reporter, hopes that his continued involvement with NACo will help benefit McCracken County.
“I think it’s important that you get involved in any way you can with different organizations, because you can make contacts that can help you get things done,” Bartleman told the Sun. “It’s better if you have a seat at the table, it really helps to emphasize the issues that are important to your community and if you’re in a leadership position, like a vice chairman, you’re not only sitting at the table but you’re helping to prepare the menu.”
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer praised Bartleman’s efforts.
“It’s good to have one of our own county commissioners at a leadership level in a national organization both to voice our issues and to learn from others,” he said.
Of primary concern for the committee are issues like law enforcement, homeland security, emergency management, fire protection and issues related to inmates and correctional facilities.
In an email Tuesday, Bartleman said that major talking points for him along those lines in meetings to come will include removing the ban on jail inmates’ eligibility for health insurance benefits; bail bond reform; federal grants for 911 infrastructure; preserving the scope of local law enforcement authority; and more grants for first responder equipment (including fire and police departments).
“(The committee) really has a wide range of influence … and it’s really important right now because of some of the things going on in the country, that officials take a strong stand on some of these things to prevent things that are going to affect public safety and justice on the local level,” he said. “When I looked at some of the funding difficulties we have in McCracken County, I thought the justice and public safety committee would be (a more appropriate choice) to influence some issues that could help McCracken County save some money.”
The commissioner has been soliciting a list of concerns from other officials around the state to take in a meeting today that will influence the organization’s lobbying efforts going into the next congressional legislative session.
“I can share things that are not only of concern to McCracken County and western Kentucky but others in Kentucky, too.”
Another possible benefit for Bartleman will be learning creative solutions counties around the country have tried for issues similar to those going on in McCracken. This is a tactic that he takes with him into his roles on the Kentucky Association of Counties’ Lending Trust Board and his participation on the Kentucky Transportation Infrastructure Authority.
“The issues we have in McCracken County are not unique to McCracken County. They’re not just issues in Kentucky. Every community in every state has some issues and there’s a lot of similarities. It’s good to be able to get together to discuss those things.”
