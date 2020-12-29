METROPOLIS, Ill. — Barry W. Irby of Metropolis, Illinois, formerly of Rosiclare, Illinois, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020.
Barry is survived by his wife of 48½ years, Alberta (Jackson) Irby of Metropolis; his mother-in-law; two children, Kim (Ryan) Fairchild of Metropolis and Billy (Kacie) Irby of Eldorado; three grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Henderlight of Corbin; a niece; and several cousins.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and William “Sneezer” Irby and a nephew, Mark Henderlight.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Kingston Cemetery with Rev. Wesley Davis officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
