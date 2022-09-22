Barkley Regional Airport is now selling Contour Airlines tickets through FlyBarkley.com, with one-way, $49 introductory fares until Oct. 31.
On Aug. 31, The Sun reported the U.S. Department of Transportation had approved Contour’s Essential Air Service bid for three years at Barkley, effective Dec. 6.
Until then, fliers can still book flights through United and SkyWest Airlines to Chicago.
Contour offers 12 weekly round-trip flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, at an expected $65 average fare.
The company will keep a dedicated mechanic and aircraft in Paducah with a hot plane at its Smyrna, Tennessee headquarters — something Airport Authority board members said would substantially prevent flight delays.
“Contour is excited to bring reliable jet service to the western Kentucky Region. Travelers will appreciate our low fares and worldwide connectivity through our relationship with American Airlines,” Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said in a press release.
“We thank the community of Barkley Regional Airport and the U.S. Department of Transportation for their support and selection of Contour and look forward to serving this market for many years to come.”
Barkley Executive Director Dennis Rouleau told The Sun the new terminal should open in April 2023.
“We want to make sure what we’re planting (for landscaping) has a chance to survive,” Rouleau said. “Other than that, we started construction on the parking lots last week.”
