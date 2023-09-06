Barkley Regional Airport is getting more than $8.1 million from a federal discretionary grant to help the airport with its runway rehabilitation project.

Leaders on Tuesday thanked U.S. Rep. James Comer for his role in securing the funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The grant will go toward resurfacing the runway and replacing the lights. It’s part of the second phase of a runway rehabilitation project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In