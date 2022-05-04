Barkley Regional Airport is proposing twice-daily, round-trip flights to Nashville.
During a special Airport Authority board meeting on Tuesday, members approved a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation outlining the plan that — if accepted — could be implemented in July.
SkyWest still offers twice-daily round-trip flights to Chicago after filing a termination notice in March to cease Essential Air Service due to pilot shortages. The airline proposed a service adjustment limiting Chicago flights to once daily in late April.
“This was a big blow to our airport, and we have been talking with SkyWest to see if there is a path to maintaining their service,” the letter says. “Through those discussions, we have recently learned that SkyWest is working with Southern Airways as a possible subcontractor to meet the demand in some EAS markets that SkyWest currently serves.
“This innovative partnership would allow SkyWest to stay in the Paducah market, with a mix of flights being provided by both SkyWest and Southern Airways.”
Under the proposal, ongoing Chicago flights may include a Cape Girardeau tag flight. However, the letter endorsed the temporary alternative service pattern “to maintain reliable SkyWest service in Paducah, given the current pilot situation across the industry.”
Fair prices for the tickets are unknown, with current fuel prices cited as one variable during the meeting.
Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau lauded the efforts of board members and local representatives.
In late April, Rouleau met with SkyWest executives to further understand the situation with McCracken County and Paducah city officials: Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, Mayor George Bray and Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Chamber of Commerce.
“A lot of effort went into this behind the scenes; every single board member was engaged,” Rouleau said. “We were trying to find a new airline long before the SkyWest announcement with our new terminal opening up. We’ve hired air service development consultants long before this happened … It was a shock, but we were in a better position than most because we were already ahead of the game.”
Board Chairman Jay Matheny called it a notable deviation from the status quo, while other members supported what they called a regional gateway to the south.
Barkley will still hear from airlines for potential EAS bids by May 11.
“We’ll wait and see what happens,” Rouleau said, adding — if the airport receives a satisfactory proposal — “It would take some time to get that airline up to speed; SkyWest can still stay in place. Our intent is for this to be a temporary service until the end of the (current) contract or (any possible) next contract.”
Currently, airlines have a demand for some 6,000 pilots due to early retirements taken during the pandemic’s onset. Airline Transport Pilot license holders must have 1,500 hours completed to fly for SkyWest, among other prerequisites.
“It takes time to ramp up again,” Rouleau said, adding if SkyWest restored twice-daily Chicago flights, Nashville flights could possibly continue per the community’s response.
Board members also approved a $118,000 change order for an airport terminal package about building materials during the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.