As more and more people are comfortable with returning to air travel, Barkley Regional Airport wants to remind them that “smaller is better.”
That is the theme of a new promotional video short that can be seen locally on the airport’s website and YouTube channel.
The video is also being shared via Facebook within Barkley Regional’s catchment area — a geographic area from where an airport can reasonably expect to draw commercial air service passengers.
“We get a lot of comments from people saying they love their small town airport,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director. “We’re jut re-emphasizing the benefits of flying out of your hometown airport.”
The video was produced by Matt McClain with Blue Cheetah Media and features local “actors.”
“Nowadays being able to get together with friends and family, whether it’s a night out or a family vacation, celebration or for business, isn’t taken for granted anymore,” says the narrator.
“Connecting in person means more to us now and at Barkley Regional Airport, we’re happy to see our friends and neighbors starting to fly again. Our passengers fly with us because they’ve told us smaller is better.
“Smaller means less stress, smaller is more comfortable, convenient parking, faster lines and the shorter waits that Barkley Airport provides makes travel better because of the easy and friendly ways we save you time.”
As the video narration continues, “and soon we will do all of this in a new and even better way ...” images of the proposed new passenger terminal are shown.
“Though size in small, we offer big connections to get you where you need to go and back, back home with just one stop, simplifying your travel experience. When you’re ready, we hope you’ll rediscover Barkley Regional Airport, your airport, because in today’s world smaller means better and your time means everything.”
Rouleau said the response to the video has been positive. The spot is part of a strategic effort to encourage not only local air travelers to use the airport but those in the region, who may be using other airports.
“It’s not just Nashville. Nashville is probably the closest one, but you’ve (also) got St. Louis and Memphis. When they’re looking at options, we just want to let them know, to reinforce, that we’re out here,” he said.
“As we’re coming out of this pandemic, and people are starting to fly again ... there’s a whole new script to be written.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.