Fire and rescue personnel at Barkley Regional Airport had a chance to put some of their FAA-required disaster drill training into effect recently when an aircraft made an emergency stop there.
Just two days after a full-scale emergency drill was conducted at Barkley Regional on June 26, the airport was notified the following Monday around noon of an inbound aircraft which reportedly had an engine fire.
“It was a medical flight en route from Memphis to Louisville, to pick up, from my understanding, an organ for transplant,” said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director.
“And, on their way up they had a cockpit light indication that there was a fire in the cockpit, and somehow it was relayed that they had an engine fire.”
The plane was diverted to Barkley Regional “because we have aircraft fire and rescue at the airport. As a result, an alert was issued by the (control) tower and my fire/rescue people stood by and responded,” Rouleau said.
“Mutual aid was called and I know a number of fire departments came in. The aircraft landed safely. My guys have what’s called a flare system. We have infrared camera systems in both fire trucks so we can see ‘hot spots.’ We checked the aircraft out with our flare and didn’t see anything unusual and the aircraft eventually got cleared and took off again.
“There was no fire,” he said, however “you have to respond to what is (initially) being reported to you.”
Many of the same area fire departments that participated in the June 26 drill also responded to the mutual aid call on June 28, Rouleau said.
“Since we just had a full-scale disaster exercise on that Saturday before, everybody knew where to go,” he said.
“It was very positive that we had the response that we had. It’s very comforting to know these mutual aid departments have our backs out here. And, the response was pretty quick.”
All of the departments involved in the three-hour emergency drill will hold a de-briefing Thursday, “just to review things, figure out lessons learned, and fine-tune our response,” Rouleau said. “I’m sure there will be some things we can always do better.”
The FAA requires the airport to hold a full-scale drill every three years, to among other things, test the facility’s recently updated emergency plan.
Prior to that, Barkley Regional also passed its annual FAA certification. Part of that process is a drill in which personnel must respond in full gear to a certain point at the airport (designated by an FAA inspector), and start pumping water all within three minutes.
“We are heavily regulated,” Rouleau said. “And, that’s a very good thing. It helps ensure that the airport is a safe environment for the traveling public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.