Next Tuesday, the inaugural flight of Barkley Regional Airport’s new Paducah to Charlotte, North Carolina, air service officially begins.
The flight celebrates the first day with Contour Airlines as the airport’s Essential Air Service provider and the start of 12 weekly round-trip flights between Paducah and the Queen City.
“The whole airplane is going to be full,” said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau, referring to the 30-seat, twin-engine aircraft.
The flight embarks shortly after 7 a.m. before returning same-day at 4:30 p.m. to a Paducah Fire Department water cannon salute.
Barkley Airport Authority members are flying out with Paducah city, McCracken County and other community leaders. According to Rouleau, Barkley is working with the Charlotte Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport Authority.
“They’re welcoming us, and we’ll tour the airport,” he said.
Rouleau said the airport’s new passenger terminal is scheduled to open in late April.
“We’re trying to hold on to that date,” he said. “We’re not sure when the generators will arrive; we need (them) because it’s a life safety issue — keeping the doors active in the event of a power outage. We’re working with a contractor for a ‘Plan B’ in case they don’t arrive on time.”
When ground broke last November, the original opening was early April — less than 30 days difference in a time fraught with supply woes and recession worries nationwide.
“We’ve been good at navigating through the supply chain issue stuff, and with a little luck, we’ve found workarounds to keep the project going and not slow things down,” Rouleau said. “I don’t want to jinx anything, but we’ve been fortunate so far, and a lot of that has to do with how good our contractors are and our engineering and architectural teams. The fact the problems have been manageable is a tribute to them.”
During an Airport Authority board meeting on Tuesday, members passed four change orders at no cost.
Members approved timetable changes for two new terminal packages. A third parking lot change order for no more than $273,000 is a budget transfer under Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.
“Ultimately a net-zero increase,” Rouleau said. The airport receives contractor reimbursement for a fourth package at no more than $15,935 for fixed base operator roof improvements.
