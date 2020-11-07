Barkley Regional Airport officials marked the beginning of their new, $42 million passenger terminal project Friday afternoon with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by approximately 35 socially-distanced guests.
George Bray, chair of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board, served as master of ceremonies, offered a few remarks and introduced several guest speakers, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear via a recorded video message.
Bray said the first study on a new airport terminal was done in 2008, but the efforts that culminated in Friday’s event began in earnest in 2017-18, when the board decided the best way to position the airport for the future was to construct a new terminal to replace the current one which was built in 1953.
“In the time since that decision was made, we’ve collaborated with a wide team of community advocates, elected officials from both the city of Paducah and McCracken County, along with officials from seven of our neighboring communities,” he said.
He offered the board’s thanks to a number of organizations and individuals, including Sandra Wilson and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, current Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, and at the federal level, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and her husband, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
To date, the airport has received over $19 million in federal grants and $5 million from the Kentucky Department of Aviation that the governor announced when he came to the airport in February, before the COVID-19 crisis began.
“Not only will we have a modern, efficient and attractive terminal for everyone to take advantage of, it will also be a better front door for our community and the thousands of visitors that come here every year,” Bray said.
In his video message, Beshear called Friday’s event the perfect bookend for his February trip in announcing the state’s commitment to the project.
“The kickoff to construction is a major milestone that is the product of lots of community support and buy-in at all levels of government,” he said. “We all look forward to the role the improved airport will play in spurring economic development and connecting the world to western Kentucky.”
U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, said: “I can’t imagine a more exciting project to announce. When you look at where Paducah sits geographically, it’s not close to a major airport with a lot of airlines.
“This is the airport that everybody in west Kentucky should use. My staff and I use the Paducah airport often. We love the convenience of the airport. I think with this new terminal we’re going to see opportunities for more flights to more destinations,” he said.
“It’s also a great opportunity to utilize the old (existing) terminal when the new terminal is completed for economic development for good paying jobs for this area.”
Harless was out of town and unable to attend Friday’s ceremony.
“Almost a year ago,” Bray said, “it looked like we were going to come up short for funds for the local share of the (terminal) design. She stepped up, along with Judge Clymer, passed an ordinance and gave us enough money to make sure we could bridge that gap.”
According to Bray, the new terminal “is not really the final destination for Barkley Regional, but a bridge to future development and opportunity such as aviation education, aviation logistics. Just recently, we had an aviation company make inquiries about a rural airport, for the opportunity to locate here.”
The terminal design is expected to be completed after the new year with construction starting later in 2021, he said.
“If everything goes well, we will welcome our first passengers through the doors in 2023.”
