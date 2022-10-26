On Monday, the Barkley Regional Airport Authority approved artists Russel Bash and Nikki May of Paducah and Guy Kemper of Versailles — a Murray State University alumnus — for featured work in the new terminal.
An ad hoc committee recommended the three from 51 applicants, with Chairman Dann Patterson saying, “This was a very difficult decision.”
“We wanted a ‘wow’ effect, and I think and hope we’ve achieved that,” Patterson told Airport Authority board members. “Paducah is a wonderful arts and culture community, and I think our selections reflect that community while highlighting Paducah as a UNESCO site.”
The board approved Kemper’s “Flight Pattern Quilt” for the featured wall area at $100,000, and May’s “Angles Garden” and Bash’s “Kaleidoscopes of Paducah” for the gate area at $7,500 and $3,500, respectively.
Members Jason Crockett and George Cumbee noted the price gap between Kemper’s art — a five-panel mosaic installation — versus the others. Meridith McKinley of Via Partnership, the St. Louis public art consultancy hired by Barkley, explained Kemper’s includes design fabrication, shipping and installation fees.
“The other, the fees you see are just for design work,” McKinley said. “The glass film needed was already in the baseline budget, taking something you’d have to put on the glass anyway and making art out of it.”
The art-selection process has balanced pragmatism; Patterson said ad hoc members weighed maintenance expenses.
“You had some extremely talented people who submitted proposals,” he said, “But there were some we thought would require more maintenance over time. That was one of our considerations.”
May’s commission also required an opaque lower half to meet TSA privacy requirements. During an early October terminal tour, Executive Director Dennis Rouleau told The Sun how ventilation ducts above TSA areas are grated for the same reason.
Chairman Jay Matheny thanked Patterson and the other ad hoc members: “This has been an arduous process; you all have full-time day jobs (in addition). So, on behalf of Barkley and the board, thank you for your hard work and dedication to this process.”
Members approved a $12,586 change order for conduits with MP Lawn Construction, LLC, a local contractor. The new terminal has provisions for electric vehicle-charging stations but no stations.
“I didn’t see the need for charging stations in the paid parking lot,” Rouleau said. Depending on the power source, charging an EV can take days.
Members approved some $30,000 in change orders with MP Lawson Construction LLC, a local contractor, with treasurer John Durbin noting at one point, “In lieu of what’s happened with inflation, (some) overrun isn’t unheard of.”
The board approved a $14,800 Alliance additional services agreement for a video wall in the new terminal’s baggage claim area — a project allowing cross-promotion opportunities with the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau.
During a report, Rouleau told members runway painting started again Tuesday, with Rouleau departing for the 44th Kentucky Aviation Association Conference in Owensboro on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.