Barkley Regional Airport has been awarded more than $16.3 million in funds for its new passenger terminal project, which is projected for completion in 2023.
Federal officials announced $16,313,391 in funding for the McCracken County airport on Tuesday, and it’s distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. It includes a $15 million competitive federal grant, an $815,669 award from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and $497,722 in entitlement funds, according to a news release.
“For many years, I’ve worked to deliver for Barkley Airport and the city of Paducah. I’m proud they were selected for these federal resources to complete a new terminal building — fulfilling one of their highest priorities,” stated U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The news release states Barkley Regional Airport has already received $1,138,765 in CARES Act funding earlier this year. According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the funding, which normally requires a local match.
Dennis Rouleau, executive director for Barkley Regional Airport, said the passenger terminal project has different phases. It’s estimated in the $42 million range overall.
“We’re building a whole new terminal site,” he told The Sun.
“It’s going to need a road. It’s going to need an aircraft parking apron and, eventually, the terminal itself will be going out to bid probably (at the) end of this year, maybe the beginning of next. The apron is where aircraft will be parking — airliners will be parking to come through the terminal.”
Rouleau said the airport’s existing terminal is old and needs replacement, noting there wasn’t WiFi or the Americans with Disabilities Act and other advances back then. The new terminal will be the “brand new front door to the region.”
“The terminal here has reached its useful life and it’s time to build a new one, so this new terminal is going to be more representative of the area,” he added.
“It is going to meet all the new building codes and have all the amenities that a new terminal would offer passengers and so forth. It will have an aircraft jetway, so passengers don’t have to get out, disembark the airplane and walk across the ramp into the terminal building.”
Rouleau reported the project’s received more than $19.2 million in federal funding (including the $16.3 million), and the state also committed $5 million.
The $16.3 million award will go toward the terminal entrance road, grading and drainage work, site preparation and the aircraft apron portions of its overall project, according to Rouleau.
“We’re very, very excited,” he said.
“We decided a long time to move forward with the terminal project and it’s paying off. We’re due to be completed spring of 2023, so certainly the CARES Act is helping out and we’re extremely grateful to the senator and members of Congress and the FAA and Department of Transportation for supporting this vital transportation asset. It’s going to generate very important construction jobs.”
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson also expressed support for the airport terminal project and appreciation for the funds, in the news release.
“A new terminal for Barkley Regional Airport is a top priority for the Paducah chamber,” she stated.
“We believe that on the other side of COVID-19, people are going to start traveling even more, and this new terminal will help our airport to be competitive in getting travelers to fly out of Paducah. We appreciate the support of Leader McConnell in securing these funds for our community.”
