The Barkley Regional Airport Authority’s desire to expand air service has been unaffected by the rain or shine of pandemics, recessions or government funds.
Part of the roof is on at the airport’s new passenger terminal currently under construction. The steel and glulam beams are installed, with windows, flooring, drywall and virtually everything else scheduled for completion by spring 2023.
But the terminal, while significant, is still only one piece of planned expansion. During a recent authority board meeting, chairman Jay Matheny commented that Barkley had “gone from static to proactive” in recent years.
“Some of it, the Federal Aviation Administration said, ‘Hey, we need you to do X, Y and Z,’ ” Matheny told The Sun. “Some just needed to be done, to be frank, because the airport didn’t have the funding.”
The airport has a laundry list of projects in the works: a Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency sewer line connection, new control tower funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, apron rehabilitation and expansion, interior road extension, fixed board-operator facility roof replacement, aging aviation fuel tanks and airfield-marking and crack-sealing improvements, to name a few.
March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding contributed substantially, Matheny said. Five million in state funds and some 85% of the new terminal’s public components federally reimbursed also helped.
On June 27, the board passed a $627,000 deficit budget for fiscal year 2023, prompting Executive Director Dennis Rouleau to throw out some prior-discussed revenue ideas.
“My former airport was self-sufficient, so I relied on nobody from municipalities that owned us. The main revenue came from land rental and development,” Rouleau told The Sun.
“So, I’m moving toward a direction where we can (potentially) bring in additional development and rent out land to help the airport.”
In a greater vein, Barkley’s recent decision to back a Contour Airlines Essential Air Service bid was, basically, a course readjustment.
CEO Matt Chaifetz told The Sun that Contour has successfully targeted medium-sized markets without nonstop service, although unsubsidized services suffered during COVID with declining passenger numbers.
“I don’t think our strategy changed,” Chaifetz said. “One part of our business, EAS, is resilient in the sense that we get paid per completed flight and the number of passengers onboard is not critical to the success of the program.”
Contour previously served Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport but departed in 2017 from low demand.
“Bowling Green was very different in that it was a charter program. (The airport) decided to end the service when they realized the revenue collected wasn’t exceeding flight operations,” Chaifetz said.
Barkley has recommended Contour for EAS to the Department of Transportation, with an expected timeline of 90-120 days.
“The DoT is doing the best they can; it’s a lot of orders to turn around,” Chaifetz said. “I’m hopeful. It seems from the updates with DoT, things are moving quickly. Not specific to Paducah but just general feedback.
“Our routes to Charlotte have had tremendous success because it’s literally the strongest American hub on the east coast, so I think Charlotte is a phenomenal pick for Paducah.”
“Barkley Blue Sky Alliance has met regularly to see about expanding service, but then this development came along with SkyWest (Airlines) issuing their notice to withdraw EAS,” Matheny said. “We had to hustle and find a replacement, and now, we can continue to pick up the discussion of expanding service.”
Matheny said through consulting with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly’s air-development division, “It’s led us to the realization that for an additional carrier to come in, the community has to provide a minimum-revenue guarantee.”
Louisville International Airport secured a nonstop flight to Los Angeles in 2018 for the first time with such a guarantee to American Airlines, he said.
Matheny, who joined the board in 2013, has also repeatedly said expansion goals negated any non-twin jet engine-service bid.
“We didn’t want to close the doors on Southern Airways (Express) or Boutique (Air),” he said. “Both offered propeller-plane service to Nashville. Would we like to see that? Sure — as a supplement. Would we also love it if Allegiant Air, Frontier Airlines or Spirit Airlines came in? Absolutely. That’s why the terminal excites us.”
Mayor George Bray, who served two years as Airport Authority vice chairman and two as chairman, said expansion desires predate Rouleau’s 2019 arrival, even if much began with Rouleau’s self-described strategy of “aggressively going after federal dollars to support improvements long-awaited to the airport.”
“The definition of insanity, of course, is doing the same thing and expecting different results,” Bray told The Sun. “It became obvious new initiatives needed to be undertaken, and there’s no question the CARES act and government money since COVID has been a game-changer. But money dries up, so we’ve gotta have a long-term plan.”
Matheny said establishing the nonprofit Barkley Blue Sky Alliance — previously named Barkley Advocates — to concentrate on fundraising, was part of that effort.
“But in terms of stopping, by no means is that the plan,” he said.
