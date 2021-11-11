Barkley Airport hosts groundbreaking for new terminal

The who’s-who of Purchase Area and Kentucky politics gathered Wednesday to break ground on Barkley Regional Airport’s new terminal project.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and Gov. Andy Beshear were on hand with Paducah and McCracken County elected officials to commemorate efforts of securing funding for Barkley’s new terminal site.
McConnell said breaking ground on this new terminal site, located about a mile from the current terminal, is a “glorious accomplishment.”
“We all know Paducah is the inland waterways capital of the country… We know there’s great rail transportation. So this is the other transportation we need,” McConnell said.
The projected cost of the terminal is $42 million and is expected to be completed in spring of 2023, per previous Sun reports. The majority of the funds came from federal grants, with state and local government funding rounding out the total. Speakers at the groundbreaking credited McConnell, Comer and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with helping to secure $32 million in funding from the federal government, including grants from the FAA.
Jay Matheny, chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority, said the airport board believes this new terminal will “serve as a catalyst for economic development,” and a “springboard for the development for additional air service,” in the area.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer both touted the new terminal’s importance to economic development in the city and county.
Dennis Rouleau, the airport’s executive director, said the new terminal will serve as “a grand entrance to the world.” He noted that it would be easier for people to travel to international destinations, citing that it would take one stop to fly to Belgium, and two stops to fly to places like Italy and parts of Africa. He added business leaders and tourists from around the globe would also come through the new terminal.
Comer said the Essential Air Services program, a program by the Department of Transportation to help connect small communities to large air carrier services, is currently supporting Barkley Regional, and United Airlines is currently the only commercial airline flying out of the airport. Comer said he would like to see a better track record with United not cancelling flights into Paducah. He sees investing in this new terminal as necessary to attract more airlines to Barkley, and is optimistic about the airport’s future growth.
“I think Paducah is going to get to the point, we’re going to see so much air traffic that we’re not going to need Essential Air [Services].”
Beshear said the airport is “critical” in services already provided, like corporate jet flights. He noted that having the new terminal would help expand business opportunities and would also help attract industries to Paducah, and also help with tourism in the area.
“This is one of the most beautiful regions in the country. I think Land Between the Lakes rivals Lake Tahoe or anywhere else. I think we deserve to have as many visitors who spend as much money as those places. This is going to make it easy for people to get here,” the governor said.
