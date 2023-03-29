The Barkley Regional Airport Authority discussed its new control tower Monday.
Paducah is among 30 U.S. sites doing the same. Funds stem from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law and $5 billion for air traffic upgrades.
Mike Reiter, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Engineering Aircraft Group manager, gave a five-year window.
“This is the very first step of the vetting process in trying to find the best location,” Reiter said. “This control tower will be here 50 years; we have to look into the future of what might be built — future runway extensions — or if the tower is too short or in the wrong spot.”
Reiter said the Federal Aviation Administration would review sites. “They prefer towers facing north for glare, visibility and weather.”
“We’ve had to step ahead a bit, since (Barkley’s) current airport layout plan is being updated as part of the master plan process,” he said, “And look at where there may be future parallel taxiways. There’s a model all of this data gets put into.”
The tower also can’t obstruct future expansions. During master plan talks in early January, members spitballed viable plans for extra revenue.
“If we grow, that’s a consideration,” said Jason Crockett. “The only thing the airport has to make money on is facilities and fuel. If we take away the best real estate for renting, I don’t think we will.”
Reiter said Executive Director Dennis Rouleau’s efforts contributed.
Rouleau said the FAA had modernized its methods.
“It’s a little different than when I last did this, because (then), they put me in a crane and lifted me up in a basket,” Rouleau said. “Now, they do it with drones and virtual reality.”
The tower, he said, could be a statement piece: “Something to see while driving by.”
Plans are ongoing; the FAA will give input.
The new terminal opening is slated for mid-June, Rouleau told The Sun.
Members passed three relevant change orders to the new passenger terminal project:
One with Jim Smith Contracting, Inc. adds a front color-concrete section and east-side pedestrian gate.
CHA Consulting, Inc. engineer Jamin Heldt called the amount, $152, 792.60, a “net deduct.”
“We have good reason to believe the project’s going to come in under the original contract amount,” Heldt said. “We think this adds a nicer section of pavement where vehicles are slowing down and stopping, and it provides a more durable product for the airport. This is eligible work under existing grants. No additional funding is required — FAA, state or local.”
A $22,377.87 change order with MP Lawson Construction regards a departures plaza visual screen and screenwall on the southwest end. A $1,812.11 order extends a site power circuit.
Board attorney David Riley reviewed ongoing work in “updating, devising and modernizing” the bylaws and policy manual. Directors tabled an approval.
(0) comments
