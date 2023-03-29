PADNWS-03-29-23 AIRPORT AUTHORTY - PHOTO

Executive Director Dennis Rouleau toured the new Barkley Regional Airport passenger terminal Monday with Airport Authority members. The terminal is slated for a mid-June opening.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

The Barkley Regional Airport Authority discussed its new control tower Monday.

Paducah is among 30 U.S. sites doing the same. Funds stem from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law and $5 billion for air traffic upgrades.

