Carlisle County centenarian Evelyn Wilson already knows what her New Year’s resolution is for 2021. On her 100th birthday, Wilson shared that she wants to sleep in later and eat healthier because she’s working on the next 100.
The Bardwell woman officially reached the century mark on Wednesday, having been born “about 7 miles from Bardwell” on Dec. 30, 1920, to Edward and Mary Elsey George. Wilson isn’t sure how she made it to 100, but she believes that family genetics plays a big part.
“It’s really a surprise to me that I lived to be 100,” she told The Sun.
“Because, I think of some of the health things that people talk about and I didn’t do all those things to live to be 100. I wonder why I lived to be 100, you know? I don’t know, but I think a lot of it is your family.”
Wilson said she had aunts who lived to an advanced age, while her late brother, Tom George of Bardwell, also lived to be 100. Her younger sister, Mona Moyers, is over 90.
“They always say, ‘You have to drink a lot of water,’ but I never have drunk a lot of water,” she added. “I’ve never exercised all that much, so that shows that I don’t know. What causes you to live a long time? ... I just don’t know.”
A century is a major milestone, of course, and a lot has happened in Wilson’s lifetime.
She has clear memories of the devastating Great Depression that began when she was a girl and, later, when her brother, Tom, served overseas in World War II. She also recalls how “everybody” loved President Franklin D. Roosevelt, as that was “the beginning of the end of the Depression.”
A child of farmers, Wilson said the family always had something to eat.
“A lot of people didn’t have enough to eat during the Depression, but we always did, being on the farm,” she said. “My mother canned vegetables and fruit and we never did go hungry, but a lot of people did go hungry.”
She remembers many other details from childhood, such as how her father had to adjust knobs on the radio “just exactly right” for the sound to come in, as well as a couple of anecdotes about her mother in historically hard times.
“During the Depression, she was making her a new dress and she used all the thread off of a spool. She said, ‘Well, I haven’t got a nickel to buy. I haven’t got any money to buy that spool of thread,’ ” Wilson recalled.
“She had to put her material away until she could get a hold of a nickel to buy a spool of thread. Now, that’s how hard times were during the Depression. I remember the Depression well. That really brought it home. She didn’t have a nickel to buy a spool of thread.”
It’s now January 2021 and the world is rolling out vaccines that fight against COVID-19, but 2020 brought with it an unusual year filled with social distancing measures, staying at home and enhanced hygiene practices.
It all brought to mind an experience that Wilson’s mother used to tell her about, regarding the Spanish flu that once gripped the world and killed many.
“I tell you what, my mother, she had just married during the first World War, when they had the big flu epidemic,” Wilson said.
“She said she was expecting my brother, her first child. She stayed home for four months and never left the house, on account of the flu epidemic, because whole families were dying of it. She talked about that so much, about staying at home for four months, never leaving the house.”
Wilson, a longtime Carlisle County resident, spent part of her early years in Illinois. She met her late husband, Tommy Wilson, a former Carlisle County judge-executive, at a picnic in Carlisle County, and the couple married when she was 17. They settled in Carlisle County.
The little family grew to have 11 children (with eight still living), 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great grandchildren.
Wilson said they raised their children and two grandchildren, but experienced tragedy when she lost her sons, Terry and Tim, in car accidents during the 1970s. Motherhood is a role she cherishes and, according to one of her daughters, Mary Ellen Thomason, it’s one she excels at.
“It just came natural to me,” Wilson said. “I loved staying at home with the kids.”
Thomason, who lives in Paducah, describes her as being an “ideal” mother and someone who loves to have fun, cooked wonderful meals and had the voice of an angel. Wilson flew for the first time in her 70s and later wrote a 1,000-page book, “This Is My Story. This Is My Song,” using diaries that she faithfully kept for many years, Thomason added.
“She’s very agreeable,” Thomason said, about her mother. “She didn’t let things upset her. I mean, she just rolled with the flow and she was always encouraging us as children: ‘You can do it. You can do it.’ She gave us all confidence.”
As Thomason puts it, the matriarch made her family, her life.
“She devoted herself to her family,” she said.
“She never worked until the kids grew up. She worked with daddy at the courthouse when he was judge, but she was home all the time we were growing up and that was a real blessing for us.”
Thomason also calls it a blessing for her mother to reach and celebrate 100 years, noting that she is the center of their lives.
“I just say thank God for every day you have,” Wilson said.
