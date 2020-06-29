A Bardwell man was arrested on multiple charges just days after being released on bond for felony theft Saturday.
Devin Roberts, 32, of Bardwell, is charged with driving on a DUI suspended license (second offense); operating a motor vehicle under the influence (third offense); endangering the welfare of a minor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. He was also cited for menacing and disorderly conduct.
Carlisle County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Gregg’s Grocery in Bardwell on reports of an inebriated man causing a disturbance in the store. According to a sheriff’s office statement, this included attempts to start a fight with a juvenile male employee and making obscene remarks about the juvenile female employees of the store.
The individual left the store before the deputies arrived, but after a description of the man was given employees identified a photo of Roberts as the individual in question.
Sheriff Dan Gilbert then went to Roberts’ residence and reportedly found him “passed out in the front seat of a running vehicle” that matched the description of the vehicle driven away from the scene.
Roberts has two prior DUI charges is currently suspended in Kentucky from driving. Gilbert arrested Roberts.
A follow-up investigation by Gilbert led to the discovery of Roberts’ 3-year-old son in the residence with the company of another inebriated adult. Social Services was notified and the child was released to a family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.