BARDSTOWN — On Saturday, July 1, the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce and My Old Kentucky Home State Park celebrated their 100-year anniversaries with Home Coming, an ode to the last 10 decades.
Following a rainy start to the day, the weather subsided long enough to celebrate 100 years of the local chamber and the Federal Hill mansion’s dedication as a state historic site opening to the public. The evening’s event brought several pieces of the community together, including local food trucks, such as Lady D’s Food for the Soul and local businesses and nonprofits, such as Bardstown Theatricals.
Home Coming began with the unveiling of the newest edition to the Federal Hill mansion, a portrait of one of the home’s original owners Judge John Rowan. The portrait, which was donated by Rowan’s descendants, was displayed in the home during the celebration.
“One hundred years ago, obviously this place behind me is a little older than that, but 100 years ago, we opened to the public for the very first time on this weekend, the Fourth of July,” Jeremy Riggs, MOKH Park Manager said. “We’re really excited to have this Home Coming celebration today to celebrate us being open to the public. … The state has been cherishing this gem for all this time and making sure that everyone got to come in and see it.”
Chamber Executive Director Lisa Thomas spoke about the chamber’s first event on July 1, 1923, the first Home Coming. The event was a week-long affair to celebrate the opening of My Old Kentucky Home/Federal Hill to the public on July 4, which began the beginning of a decades-long partnership between the two organizations.
“I think what we should remember is all the people that it took to preserve this home, all of the visitors over the decades,” Thomas said. “… I think 100 years of preservation, open to the public, memories of the people that have joined this family, I think that’s a wonderful celebration.”
Members of the community came together to enjoy the park, along with food from local vendors, even snow cones for a quick icy treat. Between getting a cool drink at the beer garden, the lawn games and children’s area gave park visitors time to relax. However, a brief carriage ride was the hit of the evening, with its line multiplying around the event’s two-hour mark.
Home Coming was not only celebrating the anniversaries of the chamber and MOKH, but two separate couples decided to celebrate their spouse’s birthday during the visit to the park. Meg and Barry Diamond from Carmel, Indiana, were celebrating Barry’s 67th birthday following a trip to the city for bourbon tours, while Noel and Tom Jones celebrated his 50th birthday as well.
The evening’s event transitioned seamlessly into the spectacular Fourth of July fireworks with the park’s great lawn offering up a perfect place to view the show. Victoria Terstegg and Rick Foster took advantage of the opportunity to snag themselves a spot early into the evening. The duo said they had already got their fill of the food for the day but planned on playing lawn games later in the evening.
For the Hovious family, their proximity to the evening’s festivities enticed them to take advantage of the Home Coming. Kim Hovious she said they were enjoying their time at the park with the family’s first stop of the evening being a bite to eat from the local food truck.
“It’s nice to have a state park here right down the street from us,” she said. “I don’t know if people that live here utilize it as much as they should. This is a nice opportunity for local people to visit the park. I know we have a lot of out-of-towners that enjoy the state park, but it’s nice for us to come and enjoy it as well.”
