BARDSTOWN — On Saturday, July 1, the Bardstown-Nelson County Chamber of Commerce and My Old Kentucky Home State Park celebrated their 100-year anniversaries with Home Coming, an ode to the last 10 decades.

Following a rainy start to the day, the weather subsided long enough to celebrate 100 years of the local chamber and the Federal Hill mansion’s dedication as a state historic site opening to the public. The evening’s event brought several pieces of the community together, including local food trucks, such as Lady D’s Food for the Soul and local businesses and nonprofits, such as Bardstown Theatricals.

