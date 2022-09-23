Smoke returned to the water Thursday, as Paducah’s annual Barbecue on the River festival returned for the first time following two years of pared-down events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dozens of vendors, many local and some from out of the area, set up shop between the Farmer’s Market parking lot and the Holiday Inn, filling downtown with the aroma of brisket, pork, chicken, even lamb.
A list of vendors registered for the event showed 17 barbecue booths, and another 24 serving food or drinks.
Bernie Bass, of Buzzard Bros BBQ, said while he was glad to return to the festival, though he recalled fondly the abundance of space at the group’s Noble Park location during last year’s Barbecue Off the River event.
“It is a party atmosphere (downtown),” he said.
“It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got camaraderie with the people that have been cooking for years. We’re all friends. We help each other.”
Bass said Buzzard Bros last year raised just under $19,999.99, and he expected to top that this year.
“We anticipate (the turnout) being as good as it ever is.”
Proceeds Buzzard Bros raises go to the Community Kitchen, and Bass said it’s that more than any competition that motivates them to participate.
“We don’t cook for the competition. Our goal is serving the community, helping the community kitchen reach their goal.”
Justin Mariner, of Paducah, and his partner, Sharon Andrews, came out for lunch Thursday, and said they plan to stick around for more meals.
“I take vacation from work to do all three days,” Mariner said.
Andrews, who’s only taking one day off, said she loves the Doughzilla sandwich (pulled pork between two glazed donuts from Red’s, served by The Catering Company) despite her wheat allergy.
“This is why I take allergy pills twice a week, so I can cheat,” she laughed.
The reigning champion from 2019, Gene Joiner, of Pork-N-Gene’s, didn’t participate at off-the-river events, and said he’s grateful the festival is back.
While Joiner said he “lucked into” winning grand champion the last time around, he’s proud of his product and the opportunity the festival gives for him to meet new people, many from out of the area.
“What gives me more thrill than anything is just to hear somebody out there say ‘best damn chicken I’ve ever had in my life.’ ”
Joiner’s proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.