The annual Barbecue On the River festival in Paducah will again be "Barbecue Off the River" this September, organizers announced Thursday evening.
In 2020, the staple downtown Paducah festival shifted to a Barbecue Off the River format because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, where vendors raise funds for local charities, traditionally attracts thousands of people downtown each year, and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.
The second ever Barbecue Off the River is scheduled for Sept. 23-25, according to a news release. Organizers said Barbecue Off the River was a "wonderful" alternative in 2020, and while conditions are much improved this year, organizers continue to have concerns regarding public health and safety.
"In recent weeks we have been in conversations with the city of Paducah, local and state health officials, as well as other partners whose participation is vital for the success of the festival," a news release said Thursday.
"It has become clear that (Barbecue On the River) being held in downtown Paducah, as it has for 25 years, will simply not be possible. The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us. Although we all want a return to normal with larger events, the time is just not right."
For last year's event, Barbecue Off the River featured vendors selling barbecue and other foods at different locations, instead of a centralized location near the downtown Paducah riverfront. The participants raised more than $60,000 for local charities, shared Executive Director Susie Coiner.
"For over 28 years, we have enlisted the guidance of professionals and experts in each area that affects this festival, as we did this year – from meat and bread suppliers to to-go containers and kitchen cleaning suppliers to ice suppliers, etc.," Coiner told The Sun, in a statement Friday. "It is evident that shortages in all these areas are predicted until 2022 in enormous quantities."
Coiner also reiterated that festival organizers work closely with local heath departments, city and state officials, as well as police and fire agencies. With all of this information combined, she said Barbecue Off the River is best to serve the region and community.
"Our community and region once again embraced the participants," Coiner said. "Many of the participants sold out way too early as they did at the first ever Barbecue On the River in 1995, leaving customers wanting more.
"We know 2021 Barbecue Off the River will yield a huge success, meaning raising money for charities, while allowing customers like you and me to enjoy the best barbecue and 'fixins' only to be had once a year. The participants are planning and organizing as we write this."
Three of last year's Barbecue Off the River participants were Friends & Kin, Ozean's Ribs and Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church and they plan to take part in the event this year.
Friends & Kin supports Marshall County Relay for Life and raised about $13,000 last year, while at its location on U.S. 62 between Possum Trot and Calvert City. Barbecue team member Jeff Story, of Marshall County, said about 30 members help with the effort.
"This event is our main fundraiser, and normally we’ll raise anywhere from $15(,000) to $20,000 a year at the Barbecue On the River," he said. " ... We could’ve raised the same amount of money if we would have bought enough meat. We sold out at like 1 or 2 o’clock every day (last year)."
Story said it will use Barbecue Off the River as its main fundraiser again this year, and the team plans to have more meat and buy more food.
Meanwhile, the Ozean's Ribs team raised funds last year to support The Brotherhood at Burks Chapel AME Church at its location, 635 Ohio St. The Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located on Lovelaceville Road, sold frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pies on a stick.
Joseph Patterson, of Paducah, said the Ozean's Ribs team likes to compete. He said last year was "totally different," but it went well. He explained the hard part was getting supplies, but it was helpful being able to pre-sell food.
"We try to do our best," he said. "We’ve been in (the festival) the whole time and we miss the people. We love having fun doing it and hopefully some of the folks that used to come to us all the time at the river — they know that, hey, this is where the location will be for us."
Another participant, Melissa Dumes, of Lone Oak, shared that Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church plans to have more frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pies on a stick to sell this year, noting it expects to make somewhere between 1,500 and 1,600 pieces of pie.
"We sold out after the first night, by noon the next day," she said. "Last year, we made about 60% of what we normally make, because of COVID, you know, we just weren’t sure what the demand was going to be. We had way more demand — just a ton of demand honestly. So, this year, we will be back making as much as we did when we went to Barbecue On the River."
People are encouraged to check for future updates at bbqontheriver.org, regarding the different participants, what they are cooking, the activities planned, what charities they are supporting and where they will be located.
