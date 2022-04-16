This September, Beautiful Paducah will host the 28th Barbecue On the River. At one month old, the nonprofit has plans rooted in community growth.
Tyler and Whitney Wallace, co-founders and western Kentucky natives, said it was only a matter of stepping up.
“The whole backbone behind Beautiful Paducah was knowing that what was needed couldn’t be done alone by either the city or the private sector,” said Tyler, event infrastructure director.
“It requires a team working together to create a place we want that we see in other cities.”
The team has five local members with different skills, said Whitney, arts and diversity director. Ashley Anderson directs interior and exterior design, Taryn Thurston oversees landscaping and horticulture, and Sara Waddell manages recycling and green initiatives.
Whitney and Tyler said the team is united in a desire to grow the community while overcoming a harsh truth — there is no free lunch.
“Nonprofits have a tax-exempt status, but they still have to generate revenue,” Whitney said. “The goal was some sort of entrepreneurial endeavor that was also a nonprofit, so here we are. We wanted to find a way to be successful while helping the community.”
Beautiful Paducah has a full plate, participating in May’s upcoming Water of Life Festival, June’s Pride Fest 2022 and miscellaneous tornado-relief fundraising.
But Barbecue On the River remains a keystone focus, where the team also plans to unveil three future civic projects. The public will vote on the first one launched.
With ongoing City Block Development Project efforts, the area’s pork-enthusiastic venue will be on the outer side of the downtown floodwall this year. Despite the central location, satellite vendors will return for the most stalwart social distancers in a post-COVID world.
On April 11, city commissioners approved $25,000 to Beautiful Paducah for promotion, advertising and infrastructure development. The organization has received the blessing of co-founders Carol Gault and Susie Coiner.
“The festival will have a new face, and (the team at Beautiful Paducah) has a strong background,” said Gault, also a Paducah city commissioner. “They were a good organization to take the event forward to its next step.”
“We are now thrilled that Whitney and her team at Beautiful Paducah have taken on the leadership role,” Coiner said. “It’s a huge role. We are encouraged by how diligent they have been during the transition process, and we are confident that the 28th Barbecue On the River will be a success.”
For years, Whitney and Tyler have worked on several community-focused projects.
Whitney, who also owns CoCreate Events, graduated from Murray State University in business and nonprofit leadership after several years in hospitality. Tyler owns GT Productions and was co-owner of the 2021 Kenlake Hot August Blues Festival, with production experience in the Yeiser Art Center’s YACtober Fest and Touchdowns and Tunes, a local country music festival.
Together, they own the Johnson Bar on South Third Street — a place they describe as a laboratory to study the ebbs and flows of a tourism-focused community.
“Our goal is to take this large-scale event and channel it back for tourism and economic growth,” Whitney said.
“We want Paducah to be somewhere that when it’s Friday night, businesses are open and people are walking around with a bustling energy.
“It’s always kept that beauty and charm, but we want to enhance it further.”
