MURRAY — Barbara Brandon, 87, of Murray, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was born in Murray on November 29, 1933, to the late Glen Ashcraft and Lorah Terhune Ashcraft.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Max H. Brandon.
Barbara was a member of the Murray First United Methodist Church, where she was active and participated in the Christian Adult Sunday School Class and the Tucker-Frost Circle. She was a member of the Murray Woman’s Club, where she had served as a former president, a member of the Zeta Department, Governor and Lt. Governor of 1st District of Kentucky Federation of Women’s Club, and 50 year plus member of the Woman’s Club.
She is survived by two daughters, Sheree Brandon Story and husband Greg of Murray, and Karen Brandon Feltner and husband Tim of Woodstock, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon Story, Emma Feltner Pritchett and husband Joel and Rachel Feltner; one great-grandchild, Graham Pritchett; two nephews, Rex Brandon and Gary Porter.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in the Murray City Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Murray First United Methodist Church, Media Ministry, 503 Maple Street, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences may be made at www.thejhchurchill
