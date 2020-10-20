A little over a year ago, a trio of Baptist Health Paducah doctors performed the first TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedure in the region.
Carried out by structural interventional cardiologists Martin Rains and Michael Faulkner along with cardiothoracic surgeon Nicholas Lopez on an 87-year-old Ballard County man, the surgery took place on Oct. 22, 2019.
“Starting our TAVR program is a huge step forward for our patients in the region,” Faulkner said last October. “Previously, our patients have had to travel long distances to get this type of procedure. This is a monumental milestone for us.”
TAVR is an innovative procedure for cardiac patients that offers a minimally invasive alternative to traditional open-heart surgery. A Baptist Health Paducah release Monday called the team a “new generation of heart doctors” that was continuing the hospital’s rich history of being the leader in cardiovascular services.” The hospital was the first in the area to offer open-heart surgery, initiating several other “firsts” in cardiac care over the years.
Since then, the Baptist heart team has added cardiovascular surgeon Austin Ward. In September, Ward performed the area’s first TAVR procedure through the carotid artery.
“I feel like I hit the jackpot with the chance to come back to my hometown and do what I love every day,” Ward said. “I love that every patient presents a new challenge or problem to solve. This is where I have the opportunity to use my hands to influence physiology and outcomes every day.”
