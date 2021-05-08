Baptist nurse reflects on 40+ year career

Gloria Tarver, a charge nurse at Baptist Health Paducah, has answered the call of nursing for decades now, caring for patients, sharing compassion for others, and keeping up with the profession’s changes all along the way.
As she puts it, nursing is a ministry and she was called to do it.
“Why am I still here? Because the fireworks of God are still going off in me,” she said. “It still excites me. I’m still rejuvenated to come. Yes, the body gets tired, but that’s 45 years of wear and tear. In my heart, I feel like I’m 18, as I was when I started. I’m still just as excited and still being fulfilled by my patients every day. They’re still fulfilling my heart.”
The Paducah native looked back on her long career Thursday, which marked National Nurses Day and the first day of National Nurses Week.
It spans May 6 through May 12 each year and ends on Florence Nightingale’s birthday. It’s perhaps taken on more significance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as health care workers are highlighted for the critical jobs they do.
Tarver started out back in October 1976 when she became a nurse’s aide at then-Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah. At 18, she thought she would do the job for a year and eventually move on to something else.
“I was a teenager. I was always raised and taught to work, to do what I can in the workforce, try to learn things,” she said. “I always worked as a kid, so this job — I remember seeing it in a paper, saying they were looking to hire aides and will do the training. And so, I said ‘OK. I’ll do it.’ ”
Upon reflection, Tarver did move on, but maybe not in the way she envisioned. As a nurse’s aide, she witnessed the relationship between nurses and patients. It wasn’t a “one-way street.” Patients would also trust her.
“They trusted me, even as an aide, to be that nurse as they saw me, at that point,” she said. “So, all that trust made me want to become an RN — through the eyes and the love and the caring of the nurses I worked with, as well as more importantly, the patience and the support from my family saying, ‘You can do it.’ I’m like ‘Aw, I don’t know.’ But that’s how I got here.”
Tarver would begin working in the hospital’s mother-baby area, where she’s spent most of her career. She balanced her health care career with being a mother and wife. She attended Paducah Community College to become a registered nurse, graduating from the program in 1988. Tarver later earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2017.
“I’m not their family, but they allow me to be a part of that family as a nurse in their two or three-day stay,” she said on her patients.
“And to see a new mama, or a mama that’s had a baby before, or a mama (where it’s) been several years, and they’re trusting me as a nurse — that is so important to me. ... That you can trust me to take care of you and you allow me in. That’s what I appreciate.”
Like everything, nursing changed over time. The hospital’s facilities are now updated. Baptist Health Paducah recently renovated its Mother-Baby Unit, where Tarver works. When you walk in, there’s such a “freshness,” she said.
The technology has changed over her career, such as how medication is given to patients. Tarver loves the security of it and said you have to scan yourself in, scan the patient in and the medication in. Another change is how charting duties went electronic.
“I started out charting on paper with a paper and pen, and we had three-colored pens back then,” she said.
“... Red was for midnight charting, green was for evening and black, I believe, was for days. So, you did your little charting and then you had a little sheet that gave you meds and you wrote them out. When we went to computers … I was like, ‘Whew, Lord, OK. Computers.’ ”
The uniform has changed as well.
“I remember saying when I get out of nursing school, I’m going to wear my hat and I’m going to wear that hat proudly,” she said.
“We wore white. It was all white. I had white stockings. I had white shoes. Everything was intact and in place, and I said I’m going to wear this — I’m going to do this. Lord, I tried. That hat would get crooked.”
Wearing a nurse’s hat was a proud feeling, despite challenges in keeping it on.
“Like I couldn’t wait to get my hat on, and have my little black stripe wrapped around it, and my little RN pins on it, and come into work. Believe me. That was a proud moment. That was an exciting moment. It looked good, felt good, but it didn’t work good,” she laughed.
The longtime charge nurse also expressed love and appreciation for her coworkers at the hospital. They teach her and she teaches them. They are one of her favorite parts of the job.
“No matter what our day may be, we want our patients to get the best of us, the best of their stay, because this is what we do,” she said.
“I happen to be on an area that is joyful, but sometimes it’s not always joyful and it doesn’t always end the way that you want it to end, or it doesn’t even begin the way that they expect to begin. Those are moments that you have to be able to go from one patient to another needing the happy joy, but at the same time, meeting another one that’s not a joyful situation.”
In the end, Tarver reiterated that her patients are her motivators. God is, too. “He called me into this ministry of nursing — that I can’t let it go until God says so. It’s a blessing,” she said.
“Some days are hard. But because I know He called me into it, I can do it. As the saying goes, if He brings you to it, He’ll bring you through it, and nursing is something that’s such a heartbeat to my heart. It’s me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.