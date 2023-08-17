Workout

A Wednesday workout at the Faith Fit class at Paducah's Heartland Church was filled with full body strength training and cardio. When someone participates in a full body strength training workout, they are working their muscles for their present self and their future self.

 BLAINE MCDONALD

Whether or not you are trying to get fit to lose weight, get stronger or just trying to improve overall health, working out is a great place to start.

