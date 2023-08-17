Whether or not you are trying to get fit to lose weight, get stronger or just trying to improve overall health, working out is a great place to start.
A strength training workout is one that will show results, but it will also help support your body. On Wednesday, a workout at the Faith Fit class at Heartland Church in Paducah was filled with full body strength training and cardio. When someone participates in a full body strength training workout, they are working their muscles for their present self and their future self.
Baptist Health Paducah's Tony Bohannon said it's never too late to start strengthening muscles, but if someone starts this habit earlier, their body will thank them.
"Really what you're doing is you're teaching the brain how to move the body properly, and so it protects your joints, it builds muscle strength just to be able to do do tasks easier. It builds health – it builds coordination and safety, and so strength training just helps everything," Bohannon said.
He said by beginning a workout routine or specifically strength training the muscles, the body will become stronger and more able to support daily activities.
"What I see every day is people losing their balance, people having more back pain, people having neck pain and knee pain and a lot of that comes just from that lack of strength that comes from not being able to support their body weight, as they still go to work every day and they're still trying to do the same activities, but their muscles just can't support them," he said.
There is not an age limit or restriction on strength training. At Faith Fit on Wednesday morning, there was a widespread age group, from 20-year-olds to 60-year-olds.
"Strength training builds a solid foundation for later on in life. When you're building that muscle mass and building that number of muscle fibers, you're going to use those same muscle fibers when you're 50, 60, 70 years old, and so if you can establish that habit and that pattern from an early age, then it's much easier to maintain as you go along," Bohannon said.
The time to get your body moving is now, and by exercising, people can see results. Those results may vary between outer appearance, mood and sleep.
Faith Fit offers classes Tuesday through Saturday. Those classes are offered early morning and evening. These classes are free, and it takes up donations for a local charity.
