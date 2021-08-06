Baptist Health will now require all of its employees, as well as anyone performing any onsite services at a Baptist Health facility, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 31, 2021.
The decision was made as the number COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated individuals in the region increase. Baptist Health officials said it has seen confirmed COVID-19 inpatient cases rise steadily in the last month, with 83% of patients across all nine hospitals in the system being unvaccinated.
Because the two-shot vaccines must be spaced out 21 to 28 days depending on the manufacturer, and because it takes an additional 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine for it to be fully effective, employees must receive their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Sept. 15. Employees also have the option of taking the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“We must continue to lead by example by requiring that all Baptist Health employees are fully vaccinated. It is the ethical and responsible thing to do to live our mission of improving the healthcare of the communities we serve,” Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO, said in a news release.
Baptist Health joins at least 80 hospitals and health systems across the nation that now require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees.
Contractors, independent licensed health care providers, students, vendors and anyone else performing onsite services in a Baptist Health facility will also be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Staff members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons may apply for an exemption by Aug. 30. Those who are exempted from taking the COVID-19 vaccine will be subject to periodic testing for the virus, Baptist Health officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.