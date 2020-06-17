A Baptist Health employee was one of 45 people selected statewide for the 2020 class of Leadership Kentucky, the hospital announced Tuesday.
Roy Lowdenback, system vice president for philanthropy, has been with Baptist Health since 2014.
Lowdenback received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College and a master’s degree from Bowling Green State University.
Created in 1984, Leadership Kentucky is a nonprofit educational organization that aims to “bring together Kentuckians with leadership abilities, career accomplishments and volunteer activities to gain insight into complex issues facing the state.”
The class will meet virtually via videoconference this month before traveling across Kentucky for the six remaining monthly sessions to discuss topics like business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, agriculture, social issues and government.
