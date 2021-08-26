Baptist Health announced plans Wednesday to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all full-time, part-time and temporary workers at its nine hospitals, including Baptist Health Paducah, effective on paychecks starting Oct. 1.
Kentucky’s largest health care system made the move after its board of directors approved the measure Aug. 24.
The new minimum wage rate will be for all entry-level positions. Entry-level employees could be paid more than the minimum based on their years of experience in the job. The current federal and state minimum wage rate is now $7.25 an hour.
Hourly workers in pay ranges already above $15 an hour will see additional increases to maintain parity.
“This completes the path Baptist Health began before the pandemic to ensure all of our employees have the opportunity to earn a living wage,” said Angie Mannino, chief people & culture officer.
The pay increases also acknowledge the “heavy burden placed on staff over the last 18 months due to the pandemic,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO.
The wage increase will be in effect for all Baptist Health employees on the payroll as of Sept. 1, which is the start of the health system’s new fiscal year. The move is a more than $51 million investment across the board, according to Baptist Health.
