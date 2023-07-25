Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics will host a sports physical clinic for Paducah Public Schools’ middle and high school athletes. The clinic will take place 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Paducah Tilghman’s wrestling facility on South 24th Street.

According to a Baptist Health news release, summer is a busy time of year for parents and their kids, and Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics is making sports physicals easy and cost-friendly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In