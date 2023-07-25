Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics will host a sports physical clinic for Paducah Public Schools’ middle and high school athletes. The clinic will take place 8-11 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Paducah Tilghman’s wrestling facility on South 24th Street.
According to a Baptist Health news release, summer is a busy time of year for parents and their kids, and Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics is making sports physicals easy and cost-friendly.
Sports physicals are required for all student athletes before they are allowed to participate in practices and games.
“We are excited to host a sports physical clinic for these students,” Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics and School Clinics practice manager, Brittney Gates, MHA said in the news release. “It is a great opportunity for us to get out into the community, connect with parents and students and provide access to students that may not have the opportunity to come to our office.”
According to the news release, sports physicals will be performed by Nicole Snow, APRN, along with a medical assistant and registered nurse. Physicals will cost $35 and can be paid up front or billed by Baptist Health. Parking will be available near McRight Stadium.
No appointment is necessary. If you have any chronic medical conditions, see your primary care physician, or schedule an appointment with Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics by calling 270-443-7534.
