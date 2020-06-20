Baptist Health has received a $873,982 federal grant to help fund telehealth initiatives related to COVID-19.
The grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 telehealth program covers special equipment purchased to remotely connect critical care physicians and caregivers with COVID-19 patients in one of the system’s eight hospitals, or those being monitored at home. In addition, all Baptist Health Medical Group offices will have a video camera and speaker to conduct video visits with their patients.
“These digital tools allow us to safely and effectively treat our patients in a way that’s very convenient for them,” Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty said.
For a digital visit, the patient needs a smartphone, tablet or computer. Learn more at BaptistHealthVirtualCare.com
Among the items purchased with the grant funds were 16 carts equipped with high-powered cameras, and touchscreen computers for video visits with specialists for patients in isolation while in the hospital. The cameras can detect such details as dilated pupils and other key symptoms.
Other video visit tools included were digital otoscopes (to check ears) and digital stethoscopes (to check heart and lung sounds), iPads with cellular capabilities to use in areas with poor WiFi service and speakers.
Telehealth became increasingly important with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, so patients could still shelter at home yet connect with providers for needed medical care or assessment by email or video. Since March 16, Baptist Health digital health visits have risen to more than 1,700 a day.
To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 367 funding applications in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., for a total of $128.2 million in funding.
