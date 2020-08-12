Baptist Health Paducah’s stroke program received national recognition, the hospital announced Tuesday.
The program was named a recipient of the Get With the Guidelines® Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for meeting national guidelines for stroke care, as outlined by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
“This award says we strive for the best possible care for our patients,” said neurologist Joseph Ashburn, stroke services director. “While meeting the minimum requirements for a stroke center is considered acceptable, we at Baptist Health believe the people of our region deserve nothing less than the very best medicine has to offer. We are always moving forward to take it to the next level.”
The hospital also received the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite for meeting stroke quality measures that reduce the time between hospital arrival and treatment using tPA — a compound shown to significantly reduce stroke effects and lessen the chance of permanent disability.
Neuroscience coordinator Chapman Offutt said that for the previous two years the program has been 100% compliant with tPA administration time at 60 minutes or less from arrival. Currently, 67% of patients receive the drug within 45 minutes of arrival.
“This is a huge accomplishment, given the steps that must be completed prior to administering the medication,” Offutt said. “We have developed a very rapid and efficient process to accomplish these goals.”
