Baptist Health Paducah is looking for people who are willing to “Be a Deer” and help save lives by donating blood at its upcoming blood drive on Dec. 17.
All participating donors will receive a limited edition holiday t-shirt, while supplies last, and will be entered to win a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 ESP.
Potential donors must meet certain eligibility requirements to help determine if the donor is healthy enough to give blood. Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, to donate.
Baptist Health Paducah said the need for blood is constant and ongoing. Officials said blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour to complete. Blood donations are used during procedures like heart surgeries, cancer treatment and in emergency use.
“Only when volunteer donors make time to help save a life can we be sure that blood is available for those in need,” said Debbie Taffer, Baptist Health associate vice-president of laboratory services.
The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Barnes Auditorium, located in the Heart Center on the hospital’s main campus on Kentucky Avenue. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Donations can be scheduled online at kybloodcenter.org.
