Baptist Health’s Mother-Baby Unit: A ‘celebration’ for patients, community

Paducah couple Nicole and Chris Griffin welcomed their first child, Emmett, into the world this month and stayed in the renovated Mother-Baby Unit at Baptist Health Paducah — which has new patient rooms, new bathrooms and a hospital staff that guides parents through a life-changing process.
“It was amazing,” said Nicole Griffin, who owns Tenacity Training. “It was, kind of, actually luxurious in the bathroom, to be completely honest.
“It was nice and it was really, really clean and welcoming. It seemed to have all the things that you wanted or could need. My husband and I weren’t in there in thinking, ‘Oh man, I really wish there was a bigger bed for him to sleep in,’ or anything like that. He was comfortable. I was comfortable. Emmett was comfortable, so it was really nice.”
The Griffin family arrived at the John and Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit after baby Emmett’s birth on March 15, and had a two-night stay there.
Patients have their babies in Labor and Delivery, and then after recovery, they move over to the Mother-Baby Unit. It’s where hospital staff can do check-ups, educate parents about newborn care, offer lactation services and prepare families to go home. The average stay for patients who had vaginal deliveries is about 48 hours, while it’s usually three days for cesarean section deliveries.
“It was such an easy process,” Nicole Griffin said.
“I felt almost like we had family members there, like the nursing staff became like family almost. It felt like we were at home really, to be honest. It was really a very good experience.”
Emmett was born not too long after the Mother-Baby Unit’s second renovation phase was completed, as part of an approximately $5.5 million project.
The project and its second phase finished up around the last week of February, while the first phase was completed in 2020. Last September, the hospital announced the renovation and had a virtual presentation to celebrate with the Williamses, a local philanthropic couple, who gave the lead gift.
It marks the unit’s first major renovation in decades, according to the hospital.
Chris Griffin said he loved how “modern” the unit is and called it inviting. That’s something he appreciated, being a first time parent who hadn’t been through this process before. For parents like him, he said there’s a good place to sleep, referencing the pull-out couches available in the rooms.
“That was nice and not just sleeping on a little sofa or something,” he said. “And then, besides that, the staff in general was amazing, which made it that much more special.”
The upgrades include updated postpartum suites, pediatric rooms, and nurse’s station and physician’s lounge areas. It also features local art and waiting room areas. One waiting area is aimed toward children and has colorful furniture that was dedicated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tri-State.
The project took into consideration what patients need or want, said Lisa Parnell, RN and Mother-Baby director. She gave a tour on Wednesday afternoon to show the different renovations.
“All of our emergency equipment is right here, so we have everything that you need if you have an emergency in here. We would have that,” she said, showing the different features of a patient room.
The bathrooms have walk-in showers, while rooms have improved lighting, communication white boards that accommodate English-speaking and Spanish-speaking families, new bassinets that can be adjusted for height, storage space and other features, such as the pull-out couches to sleep on.
“We took all their suggestions, put it into one, and now what happens is they have a very concentrated education that we give to them,” she said.
“They have a concentrated effort for everyone to come for them, talk with them, teach them. If you can imagine, learning everything there is to know about a newborn baby and how to take care of them in 48 hours, and you’ve just had a baby. It’s really difficult, but (the renovation) made it really nice because now everything is right here. Within this room, we can take care of everything.”
Parnell said six rooms are “wired” for antepartum patients, meaning pregnant women can stay there if needed, and be taken to the nearby Labor and Delivery Unit.
While the Mother-Baby Unit’s renovation is complete, it’s still getting some of the signage and a donor wall in place, said Jason Straub, director of philanthropy for Baptist Health Foundation Paducah. Many of the rooms have dedication signs by the door from donors who supported it.
“This is a celebration for the hospital, a celebration for our patients and everybody, and celebration for the community, but it’s also a good time to celebrate John and Vivian Williams for their lead gift,” Straub said.
“We’ve had so many other community members that have stepped up to support the project after John and Vivian were named the lead donors for the unit, and so, we’re just grateful for that.”
Straub said the foundation is responsible for raising $3 million of the project, and it’s still working toward that goal. There are ways to partner with the foundation and to dedicate different spaces. For example, a waiting room within the renovated unit is named the Rex and Jackie Smith Waiting Area.
“There still is an opportunity to partner with the foundation and help us get (to) the fundraising finish line,” he said.
“COVID last year was difficult for a lot of people and we totally understand. With that, the fundraising for the unit kind of stalled a little bit, and there still is an opportunity to partner with us.”
The Mother-Baby Unit’s renovation comes after other improvements to related areas of the hospital. In recent years, Baptist Health opened its expanded Level III John and Loree Eckstein Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and also did renovations on the Labor and Delivery Unit.
“The renovated unit is definitely a factor and then also the fact that it has a NICU,” Nicole Griffin said, on why she chose Baptist Health. “I knew that no matter what happened, if we were going to deliver there, that our baby could be taken care of really, really wonderfully and seamlessly.”
The new parents, of course, are enamored by Emmett and adjusting to parenthood. It was surreal bringing him home from the hospital, she said, while Chris Griffin described their son as “very happy” and “very content.”
“We’re very thankful for a Nespresso maker, but it’s good,” she said.
“We’ve started to figure out our groove of how to be his parents, but when you have a little bitty, tiny baby that you created — that you can stare at, it makes it all worth it.”
Anyone interested in the opportunities to support the hospital’s renovated Mother-Baby Unit can contact Straub and the foundation at 270-575-2245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.