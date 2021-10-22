Baptist Health encourages adult cancer patients and other adults who are immunocompromised to get an additional third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they received either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The CDC also backs up this recommendation.
“Cancer patients who are immunocompromised because of their blood cancer, or due to treatment that may impair the body’s ability to fight infections, should have an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, “ Dr. Winston Chua, who works with Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology, said. “That’s because these patients may have had a weakened antibody response to the first two doses, which means less protection.”
Baptist Health recommends receiving an additional dose at least 28 days after receiving the second dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, depending on which vaccine the patient first received, for patients with certain conditions. These patients include: those currently receiving active cancer treatment; people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency conditions; patients who have received a stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy in the last two years; patients who have received cancer treatment within a year of the initial vaccine administration; patients with advanced or untreated HIV infection; and patients on medication that may suppress their immune system.
Additional doses are different from booster shots. According to the CDC, an additional dose is administered to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems, and helps the person build up immunity to the virus. A booster shot is different in that it is administered to a person who completed their initial vaccine series but their protection against the virus has decreased over time.
Booster shots, on the other hand, have only been approved for those who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as of Thursday. However, the FDA issued emergency authorization for booster shots of Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, and the CDC met on Thursday to discuss data related to those vaccines and whether a booster shot with those vaccines should be recommended.
Baptist Health recommends booster shots, to be administered at least six months after receiving the initial vaccine series, for people 18 years and older with “underlying medical conditions.” Currently, the CDC does not recommend people who receive an additional vaccine dose to get a booster shot as a fourth dose, but will update its recommendation as more information is available.
Chua recommended for patients to speak with their health care provider about whether an additional dose would be beneficial.
