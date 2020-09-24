Baptist Health Paducah will offer curbside flu shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the following Saturday, Oct. 3, just outside the main entrance of the hospital.
Flu shots cost $40 for the basic flu vaccine and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, recommended for those over age 65. There is no co-pay or out-of-pocket expense for a flu vaccine when a patient’s insurance is in-network.
Arriving patients will receive paperwork and parking instructions. You may visit BaptistHealth.com/FluShot to print out paperwork and complete it ahead of time for quicker service.
Paperwork will be collected/verified by a clinical staff member and then the injection will be given. It is possible to have a reaction to a flu shot, so staff will monitor your response for about 20 minutes following the injection, while you wait in your car.
Masks will be required while interacting with staff, even if you are in your vehicle, for both your protection and the protection of our staff.
Staff will be wearing protective gear including masks, gloves and face shields.
In addition to the two curbside clinics, you may also get a flu shot at Baptist Health Urgent Care, located on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. No appointment is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.