Baptist Health Paducah’s success in using West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s leadership training program was featured in an informational session Tuesday morning showcasing customized business training available across the state.
The free online event, Propel Kentucky 2021, was designed to promote the return on investment in partnering with Workforce Solutions teams from the 16 colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College system.
It also served as the official launch of the college system’s apprenticeship program.
Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC’s vice president of regional workforce training and economic development, was pleased with the event, which drew about 200 participants.
“I thought it (turnout) was good. This was the first time it was ever done,” he said.
It was a good opportunity to raise awareness about the kind of assistance that is available, O’Neill said.
Workforce development “is an ongoing process, it never stops,” he said. “That’s the whole dilemma we’re faced with right now.”
Propel Kentucky 2021 featured representatives from Kentucky business and industry leaders in key workforce sectors, including Maria Hayden, Baptist Health Paducah’s director of education and development.
She was one of three featured speakers in the opening session, talking about the importance of incumbent worker training.
“In early 2018 (pre-COVID), we actually started thinking about succession planning for our leadership because we identified that we had a number of our leaders that were going to retire in the next five to 10 years,” Hayden said.
So the question was asked, “How could we establish a pipeline so that we would have a smooth transition from people maybe at the staff level, or maybe in the charge nurse or supervisor-coordinator positions. How do we ‘manage them up’ so they can be ready to take advantage of those opportunities when they arise?”
The idea was to make a transition for emerging leaders smoother and more productive for staff and the hospital’s patients.
“They (Workforce Solutions at WKCTC) already had a ready-made leadership training program that they had used in several other industries in Kentucky, so we looked at their proposal, the competencies ... and the cost involved,” Hayden said.
“With the help of the training grant it just seemed like a no-brainer, that it would be more cost-effective to work with them for a Leadership Academy, or a succession plan into a leadership training program, than it would be to invent something on our own.
“So, we partnered with Workforce Solutions who then brought in a trainer. And, with that training, the focus was on the DISC training (a personal assessment tool) about behavioral styles of communicating and how that affected leadership,” she said.
“It looked at communication, conflict resolution, dealing with time management and how different behavioral styles manage that, and a lot of working in teams. We know that, with any industry, communication is the key in how a department works within itself and gets the job done.
“But also, especially in health care, no department is an island and it is imperative that you work well with other departments to facilitate getting that work done.”
The hospital was pleased with results, Hayden said. The training is seen as an investment in the employees and is celebrated within the hospital, she added.
“We’ve had, so far, about 80 aspiring leaders participate in our Leadership Academy. It consisted of six classes, four hours each, and each cohort had about 20 participants. Of those, 15 were new managers or directors, so this fit right in with their orientation and set them up for success,” she said.
“The biggest impact that we have seen is these participants taking all that information back to their departments and sharing and ‘paying it forward’ and learning about how they can improve the communication within their department.”
Because the leaders recognize how the training helped them, they are encouraging more people to go through the training, she said.
And, the benefits go beyond the workplace.
“The participants have had so many ‘a-ha’ moments that it has affected not only their professional lives, but their personal lives in how they communicate with others,” Hayden said.
