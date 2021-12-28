Baptist Health Paducah has updated its visitor policy because of increased COVID-19 positivity rate and hospitalizations. The hospital is restricting visitation hours for most patients starting Wednesday. One visitor will be allowed during visitation hours, which are now from 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. daily.
“We know our patients look forward to visits with loved ones while they are in the hospital, but due to the contagiousness of the new Omicron variant, this is the safest measure we can take to protect the health and safety of our patients and staff,” Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah’s chief medical officer, said in a news release.
Exceptions to the new visitor policy will be made for the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which will allow one or both parents to visit. End-of-life patients can also receive one or two visitors with approval. Additionally, two support people can accompany expectant mothers to the Labor and Delivery unit.
One support person can go with a patient to the Emergency Department, but the support person must wait in the car until the provider requests assistance for patient assessment, or if the provider agrees the visitor may wait in the room with the patient. For Emergency Department patients who are minors, two parents or legal guardians are allowed to accompany them.
Baptist Health Paducah encourages people to communicate with hospital patients through text, call or video chat. The hospital can provide iPads to patients without a means of communication.
Visitors will not be allowed in the hospital’s Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including the center’s infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics because of the risk of infecting cancer patients.
All visitors must wear a face mask inside the hospital at all times, and visitors may be subject to a COVID-19 screening, Baptist Health Paducah officials said. Visitors must also wash their hands before and after a visit. Those with a fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms should not visit the hospital, hospital officials said.
A complete listing of visitor guidelines is available on Baptist Health Paducah’s website.
