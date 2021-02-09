Baptist Health Paducah’s vaccination clinic, for those age 70 and older, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 because of inclement weather.
Those who made a vaccination appointment for Wednesday and Thursday should expect a call from the hospital to reschedule, according to a news release from Baptist Health.
The call may or may not be from the 270 area code, but it’s imperative for people to answer the phone. People cannot reschedule by calling the hospital. Baptist Health’s switchboard operators do not have access to scheduling.
Those receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday will keep their appointment as originally scheduled. Second COVID-19 vaccine appointments will not be rescheduled.
All vaccinations will be administered in the hospital’s Education meeting rooms, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging, not in the Carson-Myre Heart Center as previously reported.
