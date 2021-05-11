Baptist Health Paducah to hold final first-dose vaccine clinic

Baptist Health Paducah will hold its last first-dose clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine next Monday.
Appointments are available online at www.ScheduleYourVaccine.com for anyone 18 and older. Those with a vaccination appointment must enter at the first floor of the Larry Barton Atrium.
Baptist Health Paducah began administering the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23, starting with employees, local health care workers and school personnel in Paducah and McCracken County. Moderna is a two-dose vaccine with a second shot 28 days after the first.
To date, the hospital has vaccinated 14,150 people. With so many people already vaccinated, the demand for vaccines has decreased in recent weeks. COVID-19 vaccine locations throughout the state are listed at www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
Vaccine will continue to be available for the region at the Purchase District Health Department, 916 Kentucky Ave., Paducah.
Current clinics are:
• A walk-in Moderna clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
• An after-hours walk-in Johnson & Johnson clinic will be available 4-7 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
• A drive-through Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays, on the back parking lot of the health department.
Also, starting May 19, an after-hours walk-in Moderna clinic will be available 4-7 p.m.
