Baptist Health Paducah recognized as high performing hospital

Baptist Health Paducah has been recognized as a high performing hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings from U.S. News & World Report, now in their seventh year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
Baptist Health Paducah earned a high performing rating for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attack and kidney failure, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating that U.S. News awards for that type of care.
Baptist Health Paducah offers the most comprehensive array of cardiovascular services in the area. “We have the experience and facilities to perform cutting edge diagnostics, procedures, and treatments,” said Craig Beavers, vice president of professional services for Baptist Health Paducah. “We’re also the only hospital in the region to carry the honors of the American College of Cardiology’s Heart Center of Excellence, Transcatheter Valve Certification, Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation with PCI, and Platinum Award Winner for in the Chest Pain-MI Registry. These accreditations demonstrate a commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement.”
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Last year, U.S. News evaluated only 10 procedures and conditions. Added this year were ratings for back surgery (spinal fusion), heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, diabetes, hip fracture, and pneumonia.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.
Best Hospitals was produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, N.C.
