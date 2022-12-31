Marilyn Riley, DNP, has been named vice president/chief nursing officer of Baptist Health Paducah, effective Jan. 30, 2023. She succeeds Sharon Freyer, MSN, who served as CNO since January 2015.
“I am thrilled and honored to serve as the vice president/chief nursing officer and join this exceptional team at Baptist Health Paducah,” Riley said, in a Baptist Health news release.
“The faith-based values at Baptist Health Paducah resonate and align with my personal values. Compassion, excellence and collaboration are particularly significant to my role as a nurse and nurse leader. As a nurse, and serving vulnerable populations, it is a privilege and should be respected at the highest of levels. As a nurse leader, being intentional in building relationships and supporting professional development at all levels in nursing, will drive positive clinical outcomes and improve overall care provided to our community.”
According to the Baptist Health news release, the Indiana native has more than 25 years in health care experience. Most recently, she was the national director of patient and consumer experience, coaching and evidence-based practice, at Ascension Health, a not-for-profit health care system in St. Louis, Missouri, with more than 144 hospitals across 13 states with 60,000 nurses.
The news release said Riley earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare from Western Governor’s University, a Doctor of Philosophy in Natural Health Sciences at Clayton College of Natural Health, a Master’s in Nursing and Family Nurse Practitioner from the University of St. Francis and a Bachelor’s in Nursing from Indiana University School of Nursing.
“We are excited to have Marilyn join our Baptist Health Paducah family and look forward to the deep and varied experience she will bring to us including her work in patient experience, staff engagement and strategy,” Kenny Boyd, Baptist Health Paducah president, said in the news release.
“I am confident she will build upon our strong previous nursing leadership with the goal of making Baptist Health Paducah the preferred health care organization in the region for staff and patients.”
The news release said that, at Ascension Health, Riley was responsible for leading and improving key performance indicators across the system. She collaborated with senior executives, nurse leaders, data analysts, educators, marketing and others to develop and deliver best-in-class patient experiences.
In that role, she designed and executed a successful leader development program and tools that drove improved patient experience scores across the system.
Prior to that position, Riley served as vice president and chief nursing officer of Indiana University Health in Frankfort, Indiana, where she founded and chaired a Nursing Peer Review Council, leading 120 employees to improve patient care. Under her leadership in 2020 and 2021, there was zero first-year RN and Tech turnover, as well as an increase of over 200% in improved patient experience scores.
Riley has also served in a variety of roles, including director of operations at Indiana University Health, clinic director and nurse practitioner at Westview Hospital, Take Care Clinic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, executive nursing director with LaRue Carter Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, among other efforts.
The news release added that, in addition to Riley’s educational background, she is a subject matter expert for several distinguished nursing publications, including the American Organization of Nurse Leaders and former guest speaker and presenter at the CNO Summit.
