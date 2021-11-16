The search for a new president of Baptist Health Paducah is underway.
Baptist Health announced on Monday that Chris Roty, former president of Baptist Health Paducah, will now serve as the CEO of Baptist Health Lexington, a 434-bed acute care hospital. Roty served as president of Baptist Health Paducah for more than four years.
Scott Powell, Baptist Health Paducah Board chairman, thanked Roty for his service to Baptist Health Paducah, and especially thanked him for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We wish Chris Roty all the best in his new role,” Powel said in a news release. “He has done a tremendous job of growing the footprint of our hospital, starting the region’s first Level III NICU, and putting our hospital in the spotlight for heart care, being among the best hospitals in Kentucky and for patient safety.”
Matt Bailey, who previously served as interim president of Baptist Health Floyd in Indiana, will serve as the interim president of Baptist Health Paducah starting on Nov. 29.
Bailey, 61, was previously president of Indiana University Health South Central Region in Bloomington, Indiana. In that role, Bailey led five IU Health entities in the South Central Region. He also previously served as an internal auditor, president and CEO at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana, as well as president and CEO at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, Indiana.
“Matt Bailey did a fine job as interim president of Baptist Health Floyd, and we know that he’ll keep Baptist Health Paducah running smoothly as the board of directors and I begin the search for a new leader,” Patrick Falvey, Baptist Health CEO, said in a news release.
Baptist Health Paducah holds 373 beds, and serves about 200,000 patients from four states each year. The hospital employs more than 1,700 people, including 260 physicians.
