Baptist Health Paducah is hosting its March blood drive in partnership with the Kentucky Blood Center today from 3-5:30 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson-Myre Heart Center in the Barnes Auditorium. All donors will receive a KBC T-shirt while supplies last.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently lifted the variant Creutzfeld-Jakob disease indefinite deferral guidance for blood donors who spent time in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland from 1980-2001, as well as those who received a blood transfusion in those countries from 1980-present. This change means that many donors who have previously been unable to donate at a Kentucky Blood Center or other blood banks may now be eligible to help save someone’s life.
