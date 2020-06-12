A Baptist Health Paducah employee was fired after making a series of racially charged social media posts the institution deemed “disrespectful,” the hospital confirmed in a news release Thursday.
“Our mission at Baptist Health is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to all of our patients. Baptist Health does not tolerate disrespectful conduct or discrimination in any form,” the release states. “It has come to our attention that an employee recently made statements on social media which do not reflect the values of Baptist Health and have caused disruption to our ability to carry out our mission to our patients and to our employees.”
The employee was not identified in the release.
A social media post from the hospital Wednesday, as the post was circulating in the community, attempted to make clear the hospital’s standards regarding conduct and respect: “Our hearts ache when our communities hurt. As healers for nearly a century, the Baptist Health family prays for unity in these challenging times to bring us together in the days ahead. Baptist Health does not, and will never, tolerate racism or discrimination in any form.”
