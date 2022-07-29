Baptist Health Paducah has been recognized as a 2022-23 High Performing Hospital for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD and Stroke by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
Baptist Health Paducah earned a high performing rating for Kidney Failure, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, COPD and Stroke, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
“This recognition from U.S. News & World Report is further evidence of the outstanding care we offer at Baptist Health Paducah,” said Matt Bailey, interim president. “We are proud of our physicians, nurses and entire staff that work together to give our community the highest quality of care possible.”
For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions.
“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.
The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.
