Baptist Health Paducah has once again earned a three-year accreditation in breast ultrasound from the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical test that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and better treat medical conditions. Ultrasound imaging of the breast produces a picture of the internal structures of the breast.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. Board-certified physicians and medical physicists, who are experts in the field, award the accreditation to facilities meeting ACR “Practice Parameters and Technical Standards” after a peer-review evaluation.
