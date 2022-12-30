Baptist Health Paducah announced the opening of the Cancer Risk Management Clinic, which officials said is the first of its kind in the region.
The clinic serves individuals with a higher risk of developing cancer through unique preventative care, including those with a strong family history of cancer or those who have a specific personal health history that puts them at increased risk for certain cancers. The clinic is currently accepting patients and is located in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center at Baptist Health Paducah.
“The goal of the Cancer Risk Management Clinic is to decrease the occurrence of cancer in our community by identifying cancers that may be caused by inherited genes,” Baptist Health Paducah Nurse Practitioner in Hematology/Oncology Erika Jordan said in a press release.
The Baptist Health Cancer Risk Management Clinic offers interventions and increased screening options to those who may have an increased risk of developing certain cancers. Most often, patients will start by meeting with the Baptist Health genetic counselor who will perform a risk management and genetic testing to help patients and their doctors make more informed decisions.
In addition to a genetic counselor, the clinic consists of physicians, nurse practitioners, and other medical staff that provide individualized care, education and access to preventative services.
Baptist Health Paducah recommends risk assessments to those with:
- A personal or family history of breast, colon or uterine cancer diagnosed before the age of 50
- A personal or family history of ovarian, pancreatic or metastatic prostate cancer
- Multiple relatives diagnosed with the same type of cancer
- Genetic mutations indicating increased lifetime risk for cancer
- An elevated lifetime risk identified by breast imaging
- Atypical hyperplasia of the breast
If you or a loved one meet any of the criteria above, Baptist Health Paducah recommends speaking with a primary care provider about the Baptist Health Cancer Risk Management Clinic and requesting a referral to see the genetic counselor.
