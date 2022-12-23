Healthcare providers at Baptist Health Paducah’s Wound Care Center are encouraging the public to be careful and use caution with both outdoor and indoor activities with the current inclement winter weather in the area.
Snow and freezing rain can make sidewalks and parking lots dangerous. Falls are much more prevalent during these weather conditions and can result in skin tears and painful abrasions.
Providers at Baptist Health Paducah said one of the biggest culprits of preventable wintertime wounds is heat. Sitting too close to fireplaces, space heaters or other heat sources can cause burns on the extremities. According to Baptist Health Paducah officials, many people with diabetes experience neuropathy that can keep burns from even being noticed, which leads to an increased risk of infections.
“Patients with lessened sensation can develop a wound or burn very quickly and not even know it exists,” Baptist Health Paducah Wound Care Podiatrist Dr. Chad Bassi said.
One of the most common, but often underestimated conditions during the winter season is frostbite. Frostbite occurs when skin freezes during exposure to cold weather or water, causing either visible or invisible damage to cells and soft tissue. The incredibly cold temperatures and wind chill factors forecasted for our area make the likelihood of frostbite even greater. Frostbite usually affects extremities like fingers, toes and ears first, but can also affect the cheeks, chin or any other exposed skin.
Frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in extremely cold temperatures, according to Baptist Health Paducah officials. Individuals with diabetic neuropathy who have decreased sensation are even more susceptible to frostbite. In addition, persons are at a higher risk if you take certain medications for high blood pressure, suffer from diabetes or poor circulation, or have been drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Symptoms of frostbite can include numbness, swelling, blisters, redness or blackened skin.
“Timely diagnosis is extremely important,” said Dr. Jason Cumbers, a vascular surgeon at Baptist Health Paducah Wound Care. “Seeking timely treatment from a medical professional is essential with frostbite to maximize tissue salvage and achieve the best results.”
Baptist Health Paducah Wound Care offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy for patients with significant frostbite.
People are encouraged to limit exposure to the bitter temperatures and be cautious when outdoors in bitter cold conditions. Be certain to dress appropriately and be aware of extremities, particularly if you have neuropathy.
Baptist Health Paducah Wound Care encourages those who experience winter wounds to call its office at 270-515-2414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.