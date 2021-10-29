With the U.S. population that’s vaccinated against COVID-19 growing and people continuing to take other steps to prevent infection, Baptist Health offers these tips for safe trick-or-treating this Halloween.
• Outside is best for trick-or-treaters and homeowners. When taking your kids around the neighborhood, wait until the group ahead of you has left someone’s porch before you approach. If you’ll be offering treats at your house, it may be safer to sit outside on your porch to give out candy rather than repeatedly opening your door to groups of excited, out-of-breath kids.
• Costumes that can incorporate masks are ideal. If your child chooses a Halloween costume that can include a mask, that’s helpful while trick-or-treating and for any school parties. Either way, kids should be masked when indoors around others. Just be careful about painting masks, as some paints contain toxins.
• Consider putting portions out on a table. To minimize the amount of close interaction with trick-or-treaters when handing out candy, consider laying out separate servings on a card table so kids can grab their portion without touching anyone else’s candy. This is safer than putting treats into their bag by hand or allowing them to reach into your bag or bowl to grab a handful.
• Host and attend outdoor parties. If you’re hosting a party, it’ll be safer for everyone if it’s centered in your yard rather than in your house. If you’re attending parties and have a choice of indoor and outdoor gatherings, choose the outdoor party.
• Attend community events. Halloween parades, fall festivals, and other activities can be lots of fun, especially if you avoid crowded areas when you can and mask up when you can’t.
In addition to trick-or-treating and parties, there are plenty of family-focused Halloween activities to enjoy, including carving and decorating pumpkins, making Halloween-themed treats, watching a movie or reading stories while dressed as characters, or having a scavenger hunt.
