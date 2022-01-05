Baptist Health offers class on how to quit smoking

Baptist Health is offering a free, virtual class that will give tips on how to quit smoking.
The one-hour class, scheduled for Jan. 12, helps participants learn about tobacco and nicotine addiction, over-the-counter replacement products and how to develop a plan to quit smoking.
According to the CDC, more than half of adult smokers have tried to quit smoking, but only one in 10 succeed.
Crystal Labbato, Baptist Health tobacco treatment specialist who leads the “Plan to be Tobacco Free” class, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher for many to quit.
“The pandemic has been so hard and isolating, and smoking is a common way to cope with stress. If you don’t have alternative coping techniques, then you tend to fall back on the thing you know best,” Labbato said.
Labbato said in her experience, it can take many attempts to stop smoking before someone is able to quit for good because nicotine is addicting and because of engrained behavioral patterns.
The free class is offered through Baptist Health Louisville. Registration is available online on baptisthealth.com/classes-and-events. Once participants are registered, they will be provided a Zoom link for the class. The class is presented in partnership with the Kentucky Cancer Program.
